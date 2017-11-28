Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Agrees to minors pact with Orioles
Marinez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Marinez was designated for assignment by each of the three teams he played for last season -- the Brewers, Pirates and Rangers. He ended the 2017 campaign with a 3.70 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB across 58.1 major-league innings. Given his prior big league experience, the right-handed reliever should compete for a spot in the Orioles' bullpen in spring training.
