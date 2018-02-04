Marinez will attend Baltimore's major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Despite being designated for assignment by the Brewers, Pirates and Rangers during the 2017 season, Marinez pitched 58.1 innings over 43 games and finished the season with a respectable 3.70 ERA. While his 1.54 WHIP and 9.9 percent walk-rate suggests that his control has room for improvement, Marinez could open the year in the big club's bullpen with a productive spring training.