Marinez's contract was purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Baltimore needed a fresh arm for the bullpen, and they will turn to Marinez. He had a 2.78 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 45.1 innings at Triple-A, working primarily as a reliever. The Orioles had an open spot on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move was needed there.

