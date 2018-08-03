Marinez left Thursday's game against the Rangers with an undisclosed injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He came on in the fourth inning after Andrew Cashner gave up 10 runs in 1.2 innings and was then followed by Donnie Hart who gave up a run in 1.1 innings. Marinez gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while recording three outs before suffering the injury.

