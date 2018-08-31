Marinez (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

Marinez was on rehab assignment at Norfolk and will remain there after clearing waivers. The 30-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 47.2 innings with the Tides this season, while he has given up six runs (five earned) across eight innings with the Orioles.

