Marinez was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday due to a right hamstring strain.

Marinez suffered the injury while warming up for his second inning of relief during Thursday's game. The club is hopeful that he will only require the minimum stay on the shelf, which would put him on track for activation Aug. 14 prior to a two-game set against the Mets. In a subsequent move, Evan Phillips was called up from Triple-A Norfolk.