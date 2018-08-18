Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Rehab to begin Monday
Marinez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with the Orioles' Gulf Coast League affiliate, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Marinez has been out since early August with a hamstring strain. Given the relatively short length of the injury, it's likely that his rehab assignment won't be too long, leaving him ready to return sometime in the middle of next week.
