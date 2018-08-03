Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Suffers hamstring injury
Marinez suffered a hamstring injury while warming up in the fifth inning of Thursday's game against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
He gave up two runs on two hits and three walks in the fourth inning and came back out to eat some innings in the fifth inning but was unable to get through his warm-up pitches. For now he should be considered day-to-day, although he could end up on the disabled list.
More News
-
Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Leaves with undisclosed injury•
-
Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Joins big-league club•
-
Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Headed to big-league spring training•
-
Orioles' Jhan Marinez: Agrees to minors pact with Orioles•
-
Rangers' Jhan Marinez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jhan Marinez: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...