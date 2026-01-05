The Orioles claimed Noel off waivers from the Guardians on Monday.

Noel will be reunited with manager Craig Albernaz, who was the bench coach in Cleveland the previous two seasons. The 24-year-old Noel has slashed only .193/.242/.401 with a 32.8 percent strikeout rate and 4.8 percent walk rate in 351 regular-season plate appearances in the majors, but he has popped 19 home runs over that time. Noel does not have minor-league options remaining.