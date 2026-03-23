Orioles' Jhonkensy Noel: Denied Opening Day roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles reassigned Noel to minor-league camp Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
After being acquired from the Guardians during the offseason, Noel was outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster in January but attended big-league spring training upon clearing waivers. Noel proceeded to post a monstrous 1.158 OPS during Grapefruit League play, but the Orioles didn't have room for him in their crowded outfield. He'll head to Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season and should get the chance to play regularly.
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