Orioles' Jhonkensy Noel: Remains in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles outrighted Noel to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Noel was booted off the Orioles' 40-man roster last week shortly after being claimed off waivers. He passed through waivers this time around and will remain in the organization. Noel has slashed .193/.242/.401 with 19 home runs over 351 regular-season plate appearances at the major-league level.
