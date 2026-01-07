The Orioles designated Noel for assignment Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Marco Luciano. Noel had just been claimed off waivers earlier this week and is now set to go through the waivers process again. The 24-year-old has smacked 19 home runs across 351 plate appearances at the major-league level but sports a lowly .193/.242/.401 batting line and 32.8 percent strikeout rate over that time.