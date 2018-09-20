Yacabonis didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 64 pitches (39 strikes) in an impressive performance, but given that he hasn't completed five innings in any of his 10 appearances for Baltimore this season, Yacabonis wasn't likely to collect his first win of the year no matter how well he pitched. As the O's schedule currently stands, he'll get two more chances to work a little deeper and potentially get into the win column -- Tuesday in Boston, and Sept. 30 for the season finale at home against the Astros.