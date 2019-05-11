Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Called up by Orioles
Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
The Orioles sent Yacabonis down in late April after he was tagged for 11 earned runs over 15.2 innings out of the bullpen, but they decided to bring him back Saturday and take the spot of Evan Phillips, who was sent to Norfolk in the corresponding move.
