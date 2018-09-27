Yacabonis didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings while striking out two in a 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

He needed 82 pitches (46 strikes) to record only 10 outs, and Yacabonis exited the game with the score tied 2-2 before the O's bats really got rolling, denying him his last shot at his first win of the year for Baltimore. He'll wrap up the season with a 6.00 ERA and 32:16 K:BB through 36 big-league innings.