Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Can't find plate in no-decision
Yacabonis didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings while striking out two in a 10-3 win over the Red Sox.
He needed 82 pitches (46 strikes) to record only 10 outs, and Yacabonis exited the game with the score tied 2-2 before the O's bats really got rolling, denying him his last shot at his first win of the year for Baltimore. He'll wrap up the season with a 6.00 ERA and 32:16 K:BB through 36 big-league innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: To start second game of Wednesday's twin bill•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Start postponed•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Getting another start•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Blanks Jays in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Draws start vs. Toronto•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled by Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....