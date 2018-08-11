Yacabonis (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs on five hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out just two and allowed a pair of homers.

Yacabonis hasn't gone more than five innings in any of his three starts this season. He cruised through four scoreless innings this time around before falling apart in the fifth. He gave up three runs on four hits in that frame, including homers to Eduardo Nunez and Jackie Bradley Jr., and was pulled before recording the final out. Despite the mediocre performance, the outing actually lowered his ERA to 6.75, though he hasn't done anything to suggest he'll be a valuable fantasy asset going forward. He was only called upon Saturday as the sixth starter and 26th man for the day's doubleheader, so it's likely that he'll head back to Triple-A Norfolk shortly.