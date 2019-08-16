Yacabonis cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Yacabonis will remain with the Orioles organization after going unclaimed on waivers and will return to the Triple-A level. In 20.2 innings pitched for Triple-A Norfolk this season, the 27-year-old carries an ERA of 4.35. While the right-hander may not return to the major-league club this season, he could provide a veteran presence in the bullpen going forward given his three seasons with some big-league experience.

