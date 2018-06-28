Yacabonis will start Thursday's game against the Mariners, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old righty had a 3.14 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB in 51.2 innings (13 starts) at Triple-A prior to his promotion. That strikeout rate (18.8 percent) does not bode well for his success against major-league hitters. He has never made a start in the big leagues, sporting a 5.48 ERA and just nine strikeouts in 23 career innings as a big-league reliever. Yacabonis is an incredibly risky fantasy option going forward.

