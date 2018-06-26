Yacabonis will be recalled by the Orioles in the coming days, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

The Orioles need to call up a starter to fill in for the injured Dylan Bundy (ankle) on Thursday, and Yacabonis appears to be the man for the job after being scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Look for confirmation to come one way or another in the near future.