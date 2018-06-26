Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Could start for Orioles on Thursday
Yacabonis will be recalled by the Orioles in the coming days, David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.
The Orioles need to call up a starter to fill in for the injured Dylan Bundy (ankle) on Thursday, and Yacabonis appears to be the man for the job after being scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Look for confirmation to come one way or another in the near future.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Returns to majors Friday•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Headed to minors•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled from Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Optioned to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Scoops another extra-innings victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...