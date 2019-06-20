Yacabonis allowed one hit and had one strikeout over two innings as the opener in Wednesday's 8-3 loss at Oakland.

Yacabonis did his job as the opener Wednesday but the pitchers to follow for the Orioles didn't fare nearly as well. The 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB over 22 innings this season.