Yacabonis was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday.

Yacabonis pitched a scoreless inning for the Orioles on Monday as their 26th man, but now finds himself off the 40-man roster. At the major-league level in 2019, the 27-year-old carries an ERA of 6.80 over 41 innings pitched. Ryan Eades was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in a corresponding move.

