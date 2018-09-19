Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Draws start vs. Toronto
Yacabonis will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Yacabonis will make his first start at the big-league level since late August when he allowed six earned runs in a dreadful performance versus the Yankees. Since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier this month, he's logged a 4.82 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across three relief appearances. Considering his most recent outing lasted three innings, the right-hander should be able to eat a chunk of innings for Baltimore on Wednesday.
