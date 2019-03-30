Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Earns win versus Yanks
Yacabonis (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over three innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Yankees. He recorded two strikeouts.
Yacabonis worked as the first pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Nate Karns and both hurlers did a good job keeping the Yankees' lineup in check early on. The 27-year-old figures to be used in a multi-inning swingman role once again for the Orioles this season.
