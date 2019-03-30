Manager Brandon Hyde suggested that Yacabonis would be the first reliever used Saturday against the Yankees after opening pitcher Nate Karns departs, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde is hopeful that Karns can work into the third inning before turning the game over to the bullpen. Though Yacabonis will likely be asked to cover multiple innings as well, he won't necessarily be deployed as a "primary pitcher," with the Orioles instead expected to lean on multiple relievers as part of a bullpen game. John Means and Miguel Castro are other relievers who could be called upon to record more than three outs.