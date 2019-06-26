Yacabonis (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Padres after surrendering five runs on five hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Yacabonis delivered a clean first inning but was touched up for four runs in the second frame. The 27-year-old entered the day with a 4.70 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, but he now has a 5.96 ERA and 1.52 WHIP for the season.