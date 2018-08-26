Yacabonis (0-2) took the loss against the Yankees in Game 1 on Saturday, allowing six runs and five hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Yacabonis needed 73 pitches to record only seven outs during the matinee of Saturday's doubleheader. The 26-year-old has allowed 18 runs and five home runs over 19.1 innings at the major-league level this season