Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Fires scoreless frame as opener
Yacabonis allowed one hit and two walks in a scoreless first inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Yacabonis found himself in a jam after allowing a leadoff double followed by a pair of walks, but he induced a groundout and a double play to get out of the frame unscathed. The 27-year-old owns an ugly 7.15 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with a 33:22 K:BB over 39 innings this season for the Orioles.
