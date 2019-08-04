Yacabonis allowed one hit and two walks in a scoreless first inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Yacabonis found himself in a jam after allowing a leadoff double followed by a pair of walks, but he induced a groundout and a double play to get out of the frame unscathed. The 27-year-old owns an ugly 7.15 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with a 33:22 K:BB over 39 innings this season for the Orioles.