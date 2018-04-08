Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Headed to minors
The Orioles optioned Yacabonis to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Yacabonis' stay with the big club lasted all of one day, with the right-hander's demotion coming after he surrendered three runs on two hits and two walks over an inning of relief in Saturday's loss to the Yankees. According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, the Orioles intend to transition Yacabonis into a rotation role as he heads back to Norfolk, which could put him on the short list for a promotion when the big club requires a spot starter down the road.
