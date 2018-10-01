Yacabonis didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Houston, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one over four scoreless innings.

Yacabonis lowered his ERA to 5.40 following his seventh start of the season, capping of the 2018 campaign with 12 appearances for the Orioles. Yet again, he wasn't put in a position to pick up his first win since his arm isn't built up enough to last into the middle innings and due to the anemic Orioles' offense, which failed to provide him with any run support until the bottom of the fourth frame.