Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Holds Astros scoreless in no-decision
Yacabonis didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Houston, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one over four scoreless innings.
Yacabonis lowered his ERA to 5.40 following his seventh start of the season, capping of the 2018 campaign with 12 appearances for the Orioles. Yet again, he wasn't put in a position to pick up his first win since his arm isn't built up enough to last into the middle innings and due to the anemic Orioles' offense, which failed to provide him with any run support until the bottom of the fourth frame.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Set for finale start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Can't find plate in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: To start second game of Wednesday's twin bill•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Start postponed•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Getting another start•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Blanks Jays in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....