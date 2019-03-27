Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: In line for roster spot
Yacabonis appears to have secured a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Baltimore could still do some tinkering with its roster prior to Thursday's opener against the Yankees, but Yacabonis looks in line to fill one of eight bullpen spots for the big club. The right-hander has worked as a swingman over parts of two seasons in the big leagues, so he'll be able to provide length out of the bullpen for the Orioles as needed. Manager Brandon Hyde has already said that the team will use Nate Karns as an opener for Saturday's game, so Yacabonis and fellow long man John Means will likely be tasked with filling some innings in relief that day.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Option for rotation or bullpen•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Holds Astros scoreless in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Set for finale start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Can't find plate in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: To start second game of Wednesday's twin bill•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Start postponed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...