Yacabonis appears to have secured a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Baltimore could still do some tinkering with its roster prior to Thursday's opener against the Yankees, but Yacabonis looks in line to fill one of eight bullpen spots for the big club. The right-hander has worked as a swingman over parts of two seasons in the big leagues, so he'll be able to provide length out of the bullpen for the Orioles as needed. Manager Brandon Hyde has already said that the team will use Nate Karns as an opener for Saturday's game, so Yacabonis and fellow long man John Means will likely be tasked with filling some innings in relief that day.