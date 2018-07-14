Yacabonis (illness) will not start Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The illness, believed to be strep throat, will prevent Yacabonis from making what would have been his fifth appearance and third start for the major-league team this season. Chris Tillman (back) is an option to replace Yacabonis, but the Orioles would reportedly prefer to have Tillman make a rehab start in the minors, so they could end up just going with a bullpen game in the first-half finale.

