Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Opening Wednesday
Yacabonis will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Yacabonis will pitch one or two frames before giving way to Josh Rogers, who is expected to cover the majority of innings. In 13 appearances with the big club this season, Yacabonis owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB in 20 innings.
