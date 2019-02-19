Yacabonis is viewed as a started by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde but could also be used in long relief, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Yacabonis has started seven games and relieved in 19 so far in his two-year big-league career, but he hasn't had much success in either role. He owns a 4.76 ERA as a starter and a 5.29 ERA out of the bullpen. He doesn't appear to be a favorite for a rotation spot and is unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact in either role.