Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Optioned to Norfolk
Yacabonis was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Yacabonis was angling for an Opening Day roster spot in the bullpen but will head back to Norfolk to begin the 2018 campaign. Last year, he appeared in 14 games at the major-league level, posting a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 20.2 innings. Expect him to be utilized as organizational depth once again during this upcoming season.
