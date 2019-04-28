Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Optioned to Triple-A
Yacabonis was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Yacabonis was his hit hard early on this season, posting a 6.32 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 15.2 innings. His last appearance was especially troubling, as he surrendered four earned runs on three homers across two innings Saturday against the Twins.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Earns win versus Yanks•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Expected to work behind Karns•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: In line for roster spot•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Option for rotation or bullpen•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Holds Astros scoreless in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Set for finale start Sunday•
