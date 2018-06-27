Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Promoted by Orioles
Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Yacabonis will join the Orioles after being scratched from his scheduled start with the Tide on Tuesday. He appears to be in line to take the hill for Thursday's series finale in place of Dylan Bundy, who hit the DL with an ankle injury earlier this week. Expect a confirmation of his projected start in the coming hours.
