The Orioles recalled Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Game 1 of the team's doubleheader with the Yankees.

Yacabonis is serving as the Orioles' 26th man in the twin bill, so he'll likely be optioned to Norfolk following the outing. In his lone start with Baltimore back on June 28 against the Mariners, Yacabonis lasted just four innings and gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five.