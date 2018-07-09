Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled ahead of spot start
The Orioles recalled Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Game 1 of the team's doubleheader with the Yankees.
Yacabonis is serving as the Orioles' 26th man in the twin bill, so he'll likely be optioned to Norfolk following the outing. In his lone start with Baltimore back on June 28 against the Mariners, Yacabonis lasted just four innings and gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Will start during Monday's doubleheader•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Shipped back to minors•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Strikes out five Thursday•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Promoted by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Could start for Orioles on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...