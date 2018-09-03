Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled by Orioles
Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Yacabonis has made four starts and a pair of relief appearances for the Orioles this season, struggling to an 8.38 ERA. There doesn't appear to be an opening in the Baltimore rotation at the moment, so he's likely to fill a low-leverage relief role.
