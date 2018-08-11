Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled from Norfolk
Yacabonis was called up from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his start versus Boston during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.
As expected, Yacabonis will take the mound against a red-hot Red Sox offense as the Orioles are in the midst of seven games in six days. Across two starts with the club this year, Yacabonis has logged a pedestrian 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in nine innings. He will officially serve as the team's 26th man.
