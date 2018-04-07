Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled from Norfolk
Yacabonis was called up from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles placed Colby Rasmus on the 10-day DL with a left hip injury. Yacabonis appeared in 14 big-league games last season, posting a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 8:14 K:BB. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations.
