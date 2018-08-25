Yacabonis was called up from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his start against the Yankees during Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill.

Yacabonis will serve as the club's 26th man, and likely return to the minors following the doubleheader. He's started three games for the Orioles this year, during which he's posted a 5.27 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 12 strikeouts across 13.2 innings.