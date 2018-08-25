Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled prior to Saturday's start
Yacabonis was called up from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his start against the Yankees during Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill.
Yacabonis will serve as the club's 26th man, and likely return to the minors following the doubleheader. He's started three games for the Orioles this year, during which he's posted a 5.27 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 12 strikeouts across 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Tabbed for start Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Can't get through five innings•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled from Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Will start Game 1 on Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: No longer starting Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...