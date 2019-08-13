Yacabonis was returned to Triple-A Norfolk after serving as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He walked one in a scoreless inning prior to being sent down.

Yacabonis came through with a scoreless frame, but he'll head back down to the minors following Monday's twin bill. He owns a 6.80 ERA with 33 punchouts over 41 innings this season in the big leagues.