The Orioles returned Yacabonis to Triple-A Norfolk following Saturday's doubleheader.

This was the plan all along for his spot start for Game 1 of the twin bill against the Red Sox. Yacabonis allowed three runs in 4.2 innings and will return to his role as organizational depth, but he could again find a big-league spot should a need arise in the final month-plus.

