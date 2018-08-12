Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Returned to Triple-A
The Orioles returned Yacabonis to Triple-A Norfolk following Saturday's doubleheader.
This was the plan all along for his spot start for Game 1 of the twin bill against the Red Sox. Yacabonis allowed three runs in 4.2 innings and will return to his role as organizational depth, but he could again find a big-league spot should a need arise in the final month-plus.
