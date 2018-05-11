Yacabonis was called up from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Yacabonis will provide another bullpen arm as the Orioles are gearing up for four games in the next three days. Afterwards, the right-hander will likely be shipped back to the Tides. During six starts with Norfolk this year, he's posted a 4.95 ERA and 1.45 WHIP, though he gave up three earned runs over one inning of work at the major-league level in his lone appearance with Baltimore in early April.