Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Returns to minors
The Orioles optioned Yacabonis to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
Yacabonis will lose his spot on the active roster and in the Baltimore bullpen after Richard Bleier (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. During his abbreviated stay with the big club, Yacabonis made one appearance, giving up a run on three hits while striking out three over two innings.
