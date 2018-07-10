Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Sent back to minors
Yacabonis was shipped to Triple-A Norfolk following Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six across five innings, as he didn't factor into the decision of Game 1.
Yacabonis surrendered three runs in the first three frames, but he managed to settle down blank the Yankees in his final two innings before being lifted with a one-run deficit. Through two starts this season, he's given up five runs over nine innings while fanning 10. Following Monday's outing, Yacabonis will head to Triple-A Norfolk.
