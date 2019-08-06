Yacabonis allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Monday night against the Yankees. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following the game, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Even after Monday night's scoreless frame, Yacabonis sits with a 6.98 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with a 33:23 K:BB over 40 innings this season. The Orioles have yet to announce a corresponding move.