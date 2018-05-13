The Orioles optioned Yacabonis to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Yacabonis worked 1.1 innings in relief in the second game of the Orioles' doubleheader Saturday, giving up a run on one hit and three walks. With Yacabonis needing 38 pitches to get through the outing, he likely wouldn't have been available for another day or two, prompting the Orioles to bring up a fresh arm in Donnie Hart from Norfolk to fortify the bullpen.