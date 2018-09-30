Yacabonis will start the Orioles' season finale Sunday against the Astros, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Yacabonis has a 6.00 ERA in 11 games (six starts) in 2018 and will get the "honor" of playing out the last bit of string for the 46-115 O's. Boost the outlook for Astros hitters -- at least those not already must-starts.