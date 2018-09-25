Yacabonis won't make his scheduled start against the Red Sox as Tuesday's game was postponed due to weather, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Yacabonis will likely start one half of the twin bill, though the Orioles have yet to confirm their pitching plans following the schedule change. The right-hander owns a 6.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across five starts this season.